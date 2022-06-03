Horror as six sheep attacked and killed and others may need to be put down

Gardaí are appealing for information after sheep were attacked and killed in Inishowen overnight.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Buncrana received a report of an attack on sheep that occurred at Carnagarve, Moville at some stage between last night [Thusday] and this morning [Friday].

"Six sheep were killed and more may have to be put down due to their injuries."

Gardaí are reminding dog owners that their can cause harm if let roam free or if not kept under adequate control.

"With dog ownership comes responsibility," the spokesperson said.

"Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet. Dogs should not be allowed roam. Please keep your family pet under effectual control."

Anybody with information that might assist Gardaí with their enquiries, is asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074 9320540.