New tourist information kiosk to open in Newtowncunningham

The new tourist information kiosk in Newtowncunningham
A new tourist information kiosk will be officially opened in Newtowncunningham on Saturday.
The kiosk, located at Kernans filling station, will promote local areas of interest.
The funding was awarded from the Town and Village Renewal scheme which supports tourism initiatives, designed to target existing areas of large footfall.
The kiosk opening hours will be 10am to 6pm daily.
The facility will be officially opened tomorrow from 2pm-5pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.