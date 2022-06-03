Search

03 Jun 2022

Planning permission sought for major new Bridgend development

Bridgend

Permission is sought for a major new development in Bridgend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jun 2022 8:30 AM

Plans have been lodged for a major new development in Inishowen, it can be revealed.

Planning permission is being sought for huge retail and office park in Bridgend.

The plans consist of 16 retail units and 28 office units contained within four 2/3 storey blocks, complete with 124 parking spaces, 28 bicycle parking spaces, landscaping and signage.

The development consists of a two storey building with four retail units on the ground floor and four offices on the first floor.

Blocks 2-3 both consist of a three- storey building comprising of five retail units on the ground floor with five offices on each of the first and second floors.

Block 4 consists of a three-storey building comprising two retail units on ground floor with two offices on each of the first and second floors.

The plans also include the decommissioning of existing effluent treatment plant serving existing premises on adjacent site and permission for new pumping station to cater for sewage from both existing new premises all to pump to existing public mains foul sewer, new storm water interceptor.

The plans include advertising signage hoarding at the front of the site, all with access via existing entrance and part access road.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

