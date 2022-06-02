Police in Derry believe missing woman may be in Donegal

Toni Ann Shea is believed to drive a white Peugeot 2008 and may be in Donegal
Police in Derry believe a missing woman may be in Donegal.
The PSNI has issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of Toni Ann Shea. Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the 32-year-old who was last in contact with family in the Derry area at around 2am on Thursday morning.
She is believed to drive a white Peugeot 2008 and may be in Donegal.
Ms Shea is described as being 5ft1inches in height, with short brown hair in a side parting style, which is longer on one side. She may have a piercing on her right cheek and a nose ring.
Alannagh Nic Fhloinn 2021 Mary from Dungloe. Picture: Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival facebook page
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.