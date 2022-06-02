Search

02 Jun 2022

Plans for the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival announced

Dungloe Mary for 2022 to be announced this Sunday at 8.30pm

Alannagh Nic Fhloinn 2021 Mary from Dungloe. Picture: Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival facebook page

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

news@donegallive.ie

There is huge excitement as plans for the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival is announced this week. On Sunday, June 5, at the Bridge Inn the 2022 Dungloe Mary will be announced at 8.30pm. 

The Dungloe Mary is sponsored by the Waterfront Hotel. The 2022 Gaeltacht Mary sponsored by Pleanáil Teanga na Rosann & BSG An Chlochán Liath.

The Donegal Mary is sponsored by the Letterkenny Shopping Centre, the Wild Atlantic Way Mary, Sinéad Harte is sponsored by the Arranmore Red Ferry and Caroline Galvin and the Belfast Mary is sponsored by Sharkey’s Service Station and Siopa Mhicí.

Following a number of town meetings in relation to the Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival, a committee with Deirdre Greene Wilson as Festival Coordinator has been establised. The committee has been working tirelessly for the past 3 weeks to put a festival programme in place.

Highlights of the 2022 festival programme will also be released at the Sunday function. In keeping with the Dungloe Going Green initiative which was launched in July 2019 there will be a digital-only brochure this year.

