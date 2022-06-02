Celebrating ten years of 'Change' in Donegal

Past and present “ChangeMakers” are encouraged to come together next Thursday as the popular Donegal community action group are celebrating their tenth anniversary.

ChangeMakers, an initiative led by Inishowen Developmemt Partnership but partnered with Self Help Africa and Donegal ETB, was established to raise awareness of global issues, such as sustainability, climate change, gender equality, Fairtrade, and so much more, but in a local way.

Over the last ten years ChangeMakers have become embedded in the local community, running community gardening projects, helping towns, such as Moville and Carndonagh, achieve Fair Trade status, as well as running workshops on the environment, waste, refugees and climate justice.

The Seeds of Change Grant programme has allowed ChangeMakers to provide small grant aid to community groups and initiatives such as Ethical April, which highlights issues such as sustainable fashion and plastic pollution and the Inishowen River’s Trust, which is working on biodiversity projects such as eel migration and habitat loss.

The original ChangeMakers stirring group, which consisted of Denise McCool from IDP, Crona Gallagher from Donegal ETB and Patsy Toland, from Self Help Africa came together after realising the work they were doing around schools in Inishowen needed to be highlighted in the wider community.

“The idea of ChangeMakers is that anything that is a global issue such as climate change or refugees, is a local issue here in Donegal,” explained Patsy.

“For me ChangeMakers is the model we are tackling the big issues but in a local way. I know from my time working with Self Help Africa when it comes down to it people are just the same – their problems are our problems its always about connecting the local with the global.”

Joanne Butler, development officer with ChangeMakers, said there is a great amount of pride within IDP that ChangeMakers has gotten to this point.

“I have been involved with ChangeMakers since 2014 and I have seen this amazing project go from strength to strength,” she said.

“We are all very happy that ChangeMakers has gotten to this milestone but seeing local community groups and individuals take action is what we as an organisation are most proud of,” added Joanne.

The tenth anniversary celebrations get underway next Thursday, June 9 at an Grianan Hotel in Burt from 9am – 2pm. Joanne says it will give fellow ChangeMakers, as well as Seeds of Change participants, community groups, partners and funders, a chance to reconnect.

Clonmany woman Bébhinn Mullins will be outlining her ‘ChangeMakers journey’, as well as Zimbabwe national Sikhanyisile Dube, who is passionate about climate change and sustainability.

“This is a very special occasion for us here at ChangeMakers, and we hope you can celebrate with us,” added Joanne.

Booking for this event is advised with tickets being free of charge. For more search ‘ChangeMakers 10 years’ on Eventbrite or follow this link directly.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/celebrating-10-years-of-ChangeMakers-donegal-tickets-339774674197