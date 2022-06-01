Search

01 Jun 2022

Simon Community to mark the longest day with  Dip and Donate Challenge

Inishowen sea swimming safety course shortlisted for prestigious AONTAS STAR Award

The North West Simon Community Dip and Donate Challenge is taking place from June 17 to 21

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Jun 2022 12:13 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

North West Simon Community is asking people to take advantage of the longest day of the Year to help those at risk of homelessness in the north-west.

The North West Simon Community Dip and Donate Challenge is taking place from June 17 to 21,  ending on the longest day of the year, to help raise vital funds to sustain the charity’s early intervention and homeless prevention service.  in Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo.

All the funds raised will go directly to North West Simon Community which works to prevent and resolve homelessness quietly and discretely throughout the north-west region.

Swimmers warned over rise of 'excruciatingly painful and extremely venomous' fish stings

Collette Ferguson, development officer for North West Simon Community in Donegal said: “For many of us, the Summer Solstice on June 21 symbolises the start of summer, a day to enjoy with friends and family. When you’re homeless, you are more concerned with finding a roof over your head, which is why the funding is crucial for the vital work and services provided to prevent and resolve homelessness throughout Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

“Embrace the rush of endorphins as you enter the water and cherish the feel-good factor of knowing you’re helping prevent and resolve homelessness in your local community”. 

“If you can’t make it to the beach, you can always take a dip in a local lake or river, or even your back garden paddling pool Or you can create a Facebook Fundraiser simply by logging into your Facebook page, ‘Create Fundraiser’ and click on ‘Charity’ in the ‘Who are you raising money for’ section and select North West Simon Community.” 

Registration for the challenge is available here or by contacting collette@northwestsimon.ie .

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media