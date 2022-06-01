Simon Community to mark the longest day with  Dip and Donate Challenge

North West Simon Community is asking people to take advantage of the longest day of the Year to help those at risk of homelessness in the north-west.

The North West Simon Community Dip and Donate Challenge is taking place from June 17 to 21, ending on the longest day of the year, to help raise vital funds to sustain the charity’s early intervention and homeless prevention service. in Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo.

All the funds raised will go directly to North West Simon Community which works to prevent and resolve homelessness quietly and discretely throughout the north-west region.

Collette Ferguson, development officer for North West Simon Community in Donegal said: “For many of us, the Summer Solstice on June 21 symbolises the start of summer, a day to enjoy with friends and family. When you’re homeless, you are more concerned with finding a roof over your head, which is why the funding is crucial for the vital work and services provided to prevent and resolve homelessness throughout Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

“Embrace the rush of endorphins as you enter the water and cherish the feel-good factor of knowing you’re helping prevent and resolve homelessness in your local community”.

“If you can’t make it to the beach, you can always take a dip in a local lake or river, or even your back garden paddling pool Or you can create a Facebook Fundraiser simply by logging into your Facebook page, ‘Create Fundraiser’ and click on ‘Charity’ in the ‘Who are you raising money for’ section and select North West Simon Community.”

Registration for the challenge is available here or by contacting collette@northwestsimon.ie .