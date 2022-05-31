Donegal's first Pride Parade to take place in Buncrana this Sunday

Donegal's first Pride Parade is due to take place in Inishowen this Sunday, June 5 at 3pm.

Gardaí say traffic diversions will be in the town centre from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.

Diversions will be in place and gardaí will be present to ensure that everything goes according to plan on the day.

Our next video message of support comes from the gentleman himself & Donegal Person of the Year @DonegalNoel. We are absolutely delighted that Noel will be joining us as host of Donegals first ever Pride parade this coming Sunday 5th June in Buncrana #inishowenpride pic.twitter.com/B1lPdpHE8X May 30, 2022

Garda Sergeant Charlene Anderson said: "We look forward to welcoming everyone to Buncrana and I know that the committee members are very excited about the whole event. I suppose whether you are a spectator or participant who has just come to support someone in the event. We would encourage everyone to come and enjoy the event as I said it is the first-ever time something like this has taken place and we are delighted to be associated with the event."