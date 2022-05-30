Search

30 May 2022

Garda sergeants and inspectors take part in new course developed in Donegal

Twenty-five sergeants and inspectors have commenced the 12-week programme

AGSI member David Scahill, Co Offaly, Jim Collins Letterkenny, Caimin Treacy Mayorstone, Limerick and Adrian Condon, Limerick attend the country’s first conflict resolution diploma

30 May 2022 1:31 PM

Garda sergeants and inspectors have taken place in the first accredited conflict resolution diploma developed specifically for Garda members which has been developed in conjunction with Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal.
The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has established Ireland’s first accredited third-level programme on conflict resolution in collaboration with ATU Donegal.
Twenty-five sergeants and inspectors have commenced the 12-week programme which will support AGSI members in advocacy and negotiation on pay, conditions and welfare.
It’s expected that hundreds more sergeants and inspectors will join the programme over the coming years.
General Secretary of AGSI Antoinette Cunningham described the launch of the certificate in conflict resolution as historic and marks a levelling-up of the skillset of AGSI members in a more complex representative environment.

“AGSI recognised the gap in our ability to resolve conflicts among our membership and so we wanted to develop a bespoke accredited programme to equip members with fit-for-purpose competencies.
“We are very keen to scale this knowledge among our 2500-membership and this first cohort is only the beginning of our training intention.
“ATU Donegal have been responsive and recognise the unique nature of our work and with us have developed an excellent Level 7 Certificate equivalent to Ordinary Degree Level.”
Siobhan Cullen, head of department of Law, Public Service and Education at ATU Donegal said:
“We are delighted to partner with AGSI in this exciting knowledge-exchange initiative, developing an accredited training programme to be delivered by law lecturer Ivan Toner BL with guest speakers.”

