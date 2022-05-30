Donegal’s new District Court Judge to be sworn in

Donegal’s new District Court Judge is to be sworn into her new role in two weeks’ time.
Ms Éiteáin Cunningham, a native of Letterkenny, will preside in District Court Area 1, which includes Letterkenny, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Falcarragh and Glenties court.
District Court President, Justice Paul Kelly, at Monday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court, confirmed that Judge Cunningham will take up the position the week after next.
Ms Cunningham will succeed Judge Raymond Finnegan, who was reassigned to District Court Area 5 in November.
Ms Cunningham’s appointment was made by the Government on January 25th.
Originally from The Glebe, Letterkenny, Ms Cunningham was educated at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny.
She is married to Sligo solicitor, Seamus Monaghan and they have two children.
Since 2007, Ms Cunningham worked with Hegarty Armstrong Solicitors in Sligo.
