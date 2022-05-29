Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Sunday evening, May 29, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen McGinty, Cloghan, Churchill

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGinty (née O,Donnell), Letterhilliue, Cloghan, at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Donal and will be sadly missed by her dearly loved family, Patrick, Liam, Danny, Bernadette and Kathleen and also by her sisters Bridie, Noreen (America) and brother Joey (Glenswilly) and also by her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Kathleen's remains will repose at her home from today, Sunday May 29, from 9pm until removal on Wednesday at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevoge Cemetery

Family time on Sunday night and on the morning of the funeral with neighbours and friends welcome at all other times.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on parish webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Danny McElhinney, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Ramelton Community Hospital of Danny McElhinney, Tooban, Burnfoot. Much loved brother of Ray McCabe, John and Liam. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home today Sunday, May 29 from 4pm to 8pm. Reposing at his late residence tomorrow, Monday, from 12 noon.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon, May 31, at 12.15pm to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Joe Gallagher, Letterkenny/Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Joe Gallagher Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, formerly Meenderry, Falcarragh, May 28, 2022, died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Loving husband of Kathleen, devoted father to Jacqueline, Garvan and Nicola, adored grandfather of Éabha and Clara. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Nika, brothers Denis and Eddie, sisters Kathleen, Sheila and Breda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, a wide circle of extended family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Wake today, Sunday, May 29, from 3pm until 9pm and on Monday, May 30th, from 1pm until 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 31, at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Rosary each night at 8pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Kathleen Gordon, née Doherty, London and formerly of Frosses

Kathleen Gordon, née Doherty died unexpectantly at her home on Wednesday, May 25 at Meenagran, Frosses.

Predeceased by her parents Willie, Roseleen and her sister Rosemarie.

Much-loved and adored wife of Douglas. Survived by her daughter Alice and sons Charles and Cianan, brothers Michael, Patsy and Liam, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family in London, Donegal and beyond.

She will be greatly missed.

Reposing at her home in Meenagran, Frosses on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm to family, close friends and neighbours. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Monday for 11 o’clock funeral mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with private cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Kathleen’s funeral mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Please respect the families wishes by wearing face masks and abstaining from handshaking at the wake and funeral. The family wish to thank everyone for their understanding at this difficult time.

Willie Joe Mc Daid, Rossreagh, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Willie Joe Mc Daid, Rossreagh, Ramelton. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, family Peter, Lorraine, Gary and Pearse, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Kirsty and Caroline, Lorraine’s partner Declan, his 11 grandchildren, sisters Jean and Catriona, brother Dominic, extended family and friends.

Remains are reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Maeve Breslin (née McCormack) Cloonloo, Boyle, Roscommon, Sligo and Downings

The death has occurred of Maeve Breslin (née McCormack) Cloonloo, Boyle, Roscommon, Sligo and Downings. She passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by her devoted family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh. Survived and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son Aidan, daughter Orla, brothers Don, Gerard and Ronald, her adored grandchildren Jasmine, Brandon, Ciara and Claudia, son in law Al, extended family of sisters in law, nieces, nephews, her neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

Maeve will lie in repose at the family home for family and friends. House private on Monday morning please.

The funeral cortège will leave the family home at 11.45am on Monday morning for Mass of the Resurrection which will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Cloonloo, at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

Mass cards or other condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence and shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com.

Liam McGowan, Clyhore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Liam McGowan, Clyhore, Ballyshannon. He passed away peacefully at the North West Hospice, the Mall Sligo.

Reposing Sunday at his late residence Clyhore, Ballyshannon from 3pm until 9pm with removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Liam's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

All enquiries to John McGee and Sons, Belleek Road 087 221 8483.

Anna Gill, Creeslough and London



The death has occurred of Anna Gill (née McBride), Harrow, London, formerly of Doe Point, Creesslough.

Anna died peacefully at Carrick House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Steve. Sadly missed by her loving family: daughters Marie, Suzanne and Linda; sons-in-law Liam, Les and Jackie; grandchildren Stephen, Sean, Andrew, Mark, Robert, Lucy and Katy; great grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Madison, Ayda-Leigh and Nancy.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 17 at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 191 High Road, Harrow Weald HA3 5EE, followed by cremation at Breakspear Crematorium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip, HA4 7SJ.

Celia Feeley, Glengad

The death has occurred of Celia Feeley (née Crossan), Wetherby, West Yorkshire and formerly Glengad, Malin. She passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.

Proud and loving mother of Gerard (Ged) and mother-in-law to Joanne. Her unwavering devotion to her three grandsons Tom, Harry and Freddie will be forever remembered. Deeply missed by her heartbroken sisters, Mary, Sadie, Evelyn, Frances, Bernie, Kathleen, Doreen and her loyal, to the end brother Brian.

Her remains will repose where you may pay your respects from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 1 at Liam Collins Funeral Premises, 1 Dunailainn, Culdaff, F93 HE03.

Removal will take place on Thursday, June 2 to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh, for a private family/extended family funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only, or if desired, donations to St Gemma's Hospice, Moortown, Leeds c/o any family member.

