'Who takes care of graveyard carparks and roads?'

File Pic
A councillor is endeavouring to establish who is responsible for the maintenance of graveyard carparks and roads.
Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that visiting our loved ones at graveyards is an essential part of every day life. Speaking at a meeting of Glenties Municipal District, she said that visiting loved ones in graveyards was similar to being on a rollercoaster because the roads are in such a state of disrepair.
She said the application may have to go through the community section but added that flexibility should be exercised for such an important issue.
Inishowen Athletic Club’s Pauric McKinney makes his way along Lower Main Street during the Buncrana 5K on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney, nwpresspics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.