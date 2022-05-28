Preparations underway at the tenth Relay for Life, Donegal

There is a myriad of events lined up to take this weekend at the tenth Relay for Life Donegal in Letterkenny.

People were onsite on the grounds of the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) as early as 7am this morning. Tents were being put up and preparations were getting underway.

Speaking this morning, Robert O'Connor said the music starts at 4pm and can be enjoyed until eleven o'clock tonight, Saturday.

Standing on the track, he said: "Tonight for the candle ceremony there will be five thousand people here. There will be people who will come in - even in the middle of the night, they will come for an hour. We have had people who came at 5am, for five minutes and they have stayed for twenty-four hours."

Speaking in relation to this event being a milestone anniversary, he said: "We started off in 2012, we did not honestly believe we would be here ten years later and for live relay we haven't been here since May 2019. It is a great feeling to be here in the college again."

Survivors, who will be wearing the purple t-shirts today, will be the VIPs at the event.

The patron of Relay for Life Donegal, Daniel O'Donnell, will be a major attraction at this weekend’s event. The singer, who has been a strong advocate of the Relay initiative since its inception, will be performing on both the Saturday and Sunday at the ATU campus in Letterkenny. He will be joined over the weekend by his wife, Majella, a cancer survivor.

"Daniel will be here doing the caregivers lap at 5pm. He will be live on stage from twenty to ten to quarter past ten he will be live on stage and he is going to sing the relay for life anthem," he said.

There are a host of other entertainment lined up over the course of the weekend which include Callum Keavney, Hard 2 Beat, the Wild Rovers, David Craig, Sean Cuddy, Elaine Boyle, Shunie Crampsie, Eddie Gallagher, Anne Biddie, Keelan Browne, Evelyn Gallagher, Paul and Jason McCahill , Hugo Duncan, Sinead Black, David James, Seamus McGee, John McNicholl, Annette Griffin and John Staunton, Noelle Shevlin, Amy Meehan, Pat Peoples, and John Paul McHugh and many others.

There will be free parking at the event.