Search

27 May 2022

Dunfanaghy school 'go bananas' after scooping Ireland's fittest school accolade

Dunfanaghy school 'go bananas' after scooping Ireland's fittest school accolade

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

27 May 2022 5:51 PM

Scoil Na Croise Naofa in Dunfanaghy has been chosen as ‘Ireland’s Fittest School’.

They have been presented with a cheque for €5,000 worth of sports equipment from Irish banana distributors Fyffes following the announcement that the North Donegal primary school were the fittest in Ireland.

In addition, the young pupils and their teachers received a visit from well-known Irish Olympians, athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick, who delivered a fitness workout at the school, along with giving talks on nutrition and healthy eating.

The award went to the primary school in recognition of what adjudicators called ‘a culture of fitness evident throughout the school’, following its participation in a six month competition, organised by Fyffes, in which over 500 primary schools north and south took part.

Accepting the prize, along with colleagues and pupils, Mary O’Donnell, teacher at Scoil Na Croise Naofa, thanked Fyffes for ‘providing the opportunity for schools to engage in physical activity in an enjoyable manner’. “As a school we are passionate about the benefits of physical activity in cross-curriculum learning. We are therefore delighted to have our efforts and dedication acknowledged by Fyffes Fit Squad”, she added.

A central feature of the competition to find ‘Ireland’s fittest school‘ was a series of exercise routines devised and recorded online by Healy and Gillick, which competing schools could adopt as part of their PE curriculum and against which performance could be measured.

In part, its purpose was to enhance the momentum built-up under the three-years-long Fyffes ‘Fit Squad’ programme of school visits in which – until the outbreak of Covid forced its deferral – more than 20,000 young primary-age pupils across Ireland had partaken in face to face visits.

Commenting, Fyffes head of marketing, Emma Hunt-Duffy praised the children, teachers and staff at Scoil Na Croise Naofa for all their efforts and commitment, adding: “it was really encouraging to see the fun, excitement and enthusiasm from all at the school as they undertook each month’s fitness challenge”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media