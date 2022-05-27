Search

27 May 2022

Donegal ETB appoints new Adult Literacy Organiser for Inishowen

Claire McNicholl

Newly appointed Donegal ETB Adult Literacy Organiser in Inishowen, Claire McNicholl

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 May 2022 2:37 PM

A new Adult Literacy Organiser, Ms Claire McNicholl, has been appointed in Inishowen by Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

Claire joins a team of five Adult Literacy Organisers (ALOs) across the county under its Further Education and Training (FET) Service, delivering tuition to adults in literacy, numeracy, digital skills, family learning and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

Originally from Buncrana, Claire holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting and a PGCE (FE) both from Ulster University as well as a Diploma in the Teaching of Adult Numeracy from Queens University Belfast.

She has worked for Donegal ETB for the last ten years, having started out as a tutor with the Learning for Living programme teaching maths and IT and also working with the Youthreach programme for early school leavers for several years.

More recently Claire has worked with the ETB’s FET Student Support Service, developing learning resources and providing support across the FET Service.

Speaking about her new appointment, Claire said: “I am absolutely delighted to start my new role as an Adult Literacy Organiser for Inishowen.

“Having worked in the Learning for Living programme and across other FET programmes, I understand how vital it is to provide an inclusive educational programme that meets the needs of the local community.

”It is a privilege to be able to assist many students to achieve their true potential and bring them on their journey of lifelong learning.”

In congratulating Claire on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s Adult Education Officer Martina Needham said: “I am delighted to welcome Claire to the team, and I know that she will bring the same commitment and dedication that she brought to the Student Support Service. ”

Claire took up her appointment in recent weeks and is based in the Buncrana Further Education and Training Centre.
She can be contacted at the centre by calling 074 93 62466 or 086 1740684 or by emailing clairemcnicholl@donegaletb.ie.

