Letterkenny University Hospital issues signs and symptoms of stroke advice

Staff from the Acute Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) are urging the people of Donegal to be aware of the signs and symptoms of stroke and to seek immediate medical attention if they, or a family member, develop any of the following:

Numbness, weakness or drooping of face

Weakness or numbness of arm and/or leg

Difficulty speaking or slurring of words

Loss of vision in one or both eyes

Sudden difficulty in walking or problems with balance

Dr Ashfaque Memon, Consultant Stroke Physician at LUH said: “Treatment of acute stroke is highly time-dependent and the quicker you get to hospital after you notice any symptoms, the more chances you have of a successful recovery.

“May is Stroke Awareness Month but we should make every day a day to be aware of stroke and the steps we can take to reduce our risk of stroke. About 80% of strokes are preventable and we can start today to improve our lifestyle and reduce the risk of stroke.

“These steps to reduce the risk of stroke include taking moderate physical exercise like going for a brisk walk; talking to your GP about monitoring your blood pressure, your cholesterol and checking for signs of diabetes.

"Another way to reduce your risk of stroke is to eat a healthy diet, reduce alcohol and reduce weight if need be. And as we always advise, if you are a smoker, please consider quitting. You can get lots of advice and supports by going to quit.ie.

“If you notice any signs or symptoms of stroke, please seek immediate attention by calling 999 or 112.

“The Acute Stroke Unit at LUH opened in April last year. It is an 8 bed unit which is used to care for patients who suffer from stoke where they can get specialised care from a multidisciplinary team including a Stroke Consultant, a Stroke Registrar, a Stroke Specialist Nurse, nursing staff and a dedicated Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Speech and Language Therapist and Dietitian.

"We have cared for more than 300 patients since the unit opened and the benefits for patients in terms of their clinical outcome and the way they are able to resume daily living after receiving care from the team here in the hospital is significant.”