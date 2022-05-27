Search

27 May 2022

Reopening of Buncrana Courthouse put back to September

Buncrana Courthouse

Buncrana Courthouse will reopen in September

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 May 2022 11:32 AM

The resumption of court services in Inishowen has been delayed, it has been confirmed.

Buncrana Courthouse was due to reopen next month, after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sittings of Buncrana District Court have been held at Letterkenny Courthouse since 2020.

However a spokesperson for the Court Service has confirmed the reopening date has been put back to September due to the large volume of Garda summonses directing people to attend at the Courthouse in Letterkenny.

The spokesperson said: “It had been hoped that we would be in a position to re-open the Buncrana Courthouse for June 2022, but after discussions with Courts Service headquarters the re-opening date has been put back until September 2022, the main reason being that a large number of Garda summonses have been issues for June and July directing people to attend at the Courthouse Letterkenny, so to avoid confusion the decision has been made to re-open in September.”

Meanwhile, Carndonagh Courthouse also remains closed with no reopening date in sight.

Local News

