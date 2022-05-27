Ferry good news for Buncrana

There has been a warm welcome in Donegal for the announcement the Lough Swilly ferry will be returning this summer season.

The ferry service which operates between Buncrana and Rathmullan will set sail again on Wednesday, June 1.

Speaking to Inish Live, Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said she was delighted Dominic Sweeney, who had previously operated the ferry, had been awarded the tender to do so for a further seven years.

Cllr Donaghey said: "This is brilliant news. It means the Lough Swilly ferry will operate this year and, in addition, we are guaranteed continuity of service for the next six years. We will not have to tender and re-tender every couple of years.

"Dominic has provided an outstanding service since he took this over. He even organises special attraction weekends which are free for children. He really provides an excellent service.

"The Swilly ferry is a great boost for the tourism industry in Inishowen and wider Donegal. Over this last few years it has grown in numbers. The service is a great add-on when people come to Buncrana and it is bringing more and more people into the town. It is just fantastic."