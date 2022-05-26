Fight climate change in Donegal by disposing of your leftover food properly

Fancy playing your part in helping to tackle climate change by disposing of your food waste in the correct manner?

If so, you have an opportunity to help and learn how and get some free compost in the process!

National Food Waste Recycling Week which runs from Monday next, May 30 until Monday, June 6 is a new national campaign from MyWaste.ie to encourage people to recycle their food waste.

As part of this week Donegal County Council in partnership with Bryson Recycling and Envirogrind Ltd have arranged Free Compost Giveaway Events across the council’s six recycling centres.

Envirogrind Ltd located in Donegal make compost from a variety of sources, including from food and garden waste collected from households. This is a perfect example of the Circular Economy at work.

A previous study by the Environmental Protection Agency found that approximately 50% of household organic waste was being disposed of in the wrong bins.

By segregating food waste correctly, it can be transformed into renewable energy and bio-fertilisers for horticulture and agricultural use.

Minister Ossian Smyth, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy said National Food Waste Recycling Week is a wonderful opportunity to create awareness of how important it is to recycle our food waste so that it can be put to further crucial use as fuel and bio-fertiliser for example.

"Food waste is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, adding to climate change. The best way to address this is to try to cut down on food waste in the first place.

"But it is inevitable that there will almost always be food matter leftover in homes and businesses so recycling it means that it does not just go to landfills, it becomes a useful resource instead, contributing positively to the growth of Ireland’s bio-economy.”

In Donegal, waste collectors have been busy over the past number of years offering food waste bins to householders.

Any leftover food waste including meat and bones, cooked and uncooked food can be placed into a food waste bin for collection by your waste collector, always remember to remove any packaging.

Compost Giveaway Events

Tuesday, May 31: Letterkenny Recycling Centre 10am–12pm

Dungloe Recycling Centre 2pm–4pm

Wednesday, June 1: Carndonagh Recycling Centre 10am–12pm

Milford Recycling Centre 2pm–4pm

Thursday, June 2: Laghey Recycling Centre 10.30am–12.30pm

Stranorlar Recycling Centre 2pm–4pm

Collection

Householders are asked to bring their own way of collecting the loose compost either using bags or containers, compost will be available while stocks last.

Staff will be on-site to assist and give advice on food waste recycling and a limited number of Food Waste Recycling Starter Packs will be available to householders

Starter packs include a Food Waste caddy, a roll of compostable liners and information on what food waste can be recycled.

More information

To find out more information on food waste management and to have all your waste-related questions visit www.mywaste.ie

For more information on Donegal’s Recycling Centres visit www.donegalcoco.ie or www.brysonrecycling.org

For more information about preventing food waste visit www.stopfoodwaste.ie

For more information on composting and anaerobic digestion visit www.cre.ie

For more information on food waste recycling: FAQs | Recycling and Waste FAQs | MyWaste Ireland My Waste A Summary Guide To The Food Waste Regulation - mywaste My Waste