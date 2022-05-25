Search

25 May 2022

Cathaoirleach hails public consultation event as a great step forward for Buncrana!

Cathaoirleach hails public consultation event as a great step forward for Buncrana!

Cllr. Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council addressing attendees at Buncrana’s public event

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 3:27 PM

Plans for the future regeneration of Buncrana were hailed as a major success for the Inishowen town.

The Inishowen Gateway Hotel played host to a much anticipated Donegal County Council public event on Monday that showcased significant and extensive work currently ongoing in the town in areas of rural regeneration funding and investment, draft preliminary design of the Buncrana Leisure Centre and County and Local Area Plan preparation.

The three individual areas of work were combined into one event to simplify and encourage the publics attendance.

The public event was led by Donegal Council Council and the Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray who after the event hailed it as "a fantastically positive evening for the town where well in excess of 150 people turned up with a united sense of purpose".

He went on to say that ‘the Repowering Bunrana regeneration project is the single largest piece of investment in reimaging the shorefront and tourism offering’.

Council Planners from the Planning Policy and Regeneration Units were on hand throughout the drop in event during the day and later delivered presentations on the preparatory work on both the new County Development Plan, a new Local Area Plan for Buncrana, details on the proposed wind energy variation and extensive detail on the RRDF funded ‘Repowering Buncrana project’.

The Councils Water & Environment unit were also available throughout the day alongside their consultants to present the Draft Preliminary proposals for the redevelopment of the Buncrana Leisure Centre on the shorefront.

The Cathaoirleach described the event as a "great step forward in realising the towns future potential2.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media