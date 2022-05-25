Cathaoirleach hails public consultation event as a great step forward for Buncrana!

Plans for the future regeneration of Buncrana were hailed as a major success for the Inishowen town.

The Inishowen Gateway Hotel played host to a much anticipated Donegal County Council public event on Monday that showcased significant and extensive work currently ongoing in the town in areas of rural regeneration funding and investment, draft preliminary design of the Buncrana Leisure Centre and County and Local Area Plan preparation.

The three individual areas of work were combined into one event to simplify and encourage the publics attendance.

The public event was led by Donegal Council Council and the Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray who after the event hailed it as "a fantastically positive evening for the town where well in excess of 150 people turned up with a united sense of purpose".

He went on to say that ‘the Repowering Bunrana regeneration project is the single largest piece of investment in reimaging the shorefront and tourism offering’.

Council Planners from the Planning Policy and Regeneration Units were on hand throughout the drop in event during the day and later delivered presentations on the preparatory work on both the new County Development Plan, a new Local Area Plan for Buncrana, details on the proposed wind energy variation and extensive detail on the RRDF funded ‘Repowering Buncrana project’.

The Councils Water & Environment unit were also available throughout the day alongside their consultants to present the Draft Preliminary proposals for the redevelopment of the Buncrana Leisure Centre on the shorefront.

The Cathaoirleach described the event as a "great step forward in realising the towns future potential2.