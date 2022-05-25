Buncrana’s intrepid explorer Jennifer Doherty to receive warm welcome home today

Buncrana woman Jennifer Doherty who recently climbed to Mount Everest's base camp
Buncrana woman Jennifer Doherty is set to receive a warm welcome home this afternoon after she recently climbed to Mount Everest's base camp.
Jennifer, who is blind from birth, flew out to Kathmandu on April 27 and began the climb, led by Letterkenny’s Jason Black.
The climb took around 10 days but Jennifer successfully reached her target.
A welcome home celebration is being held today at 12.30pm in the Donegal Centre for Independent Living, Ballymacool.
Jennifer has been receiving Personal Assistant service from DCIL for fifteen years and during her climb, she has been raising awareness of the centre and the work they do for the people of Donegal.
