Search

25 May 2022

Buncrana’s intrepid explorer Jennifer Doherty to receive warm welcome home today

Buncrana’s intrepid explorer Jennifer Doherty to receive warm welcome home today

Buncrana woman Jennifer Doherty who recently climbed to Mount Everest's base camp

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 12:58 PM

Buncrana woman Jennifer Doherty is set to receive a warm welcome home this afternoon after she recently climbed to Mount Everest's base camp.

Jennifer, who is blind from birth, flew out to Kathmandu on April 27 and began the climb, led by Letterkenny’s Jason Black.

The climb took around 10 days but Jennifer successfully reached her target.

A welcome home celebration is being held today at 12.30pm in the Donegal Centre for Independent Living, Ballymacool.

Jennifer has been receiving Personal Assistant service from DCIL for fifteen years and during her climb, she has been raising awareness of the centre and the work they do for the people of Donegal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media