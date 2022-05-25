Last call for Miss Donegal 2022

The search is on for Miss Donegal 2022 to follow in the footsteps of Nicole Harron, Kirsty O'Donnell and Layla Doherty who represented the county last year at the Miss Ireland final.

Donegal was well represented last year with three contenders for the coveted Miss Ireland crown.

Miss Donegal North was Layla Doherty, 19 years old from Ballyliffin in Inishowen. Layla studied pharmaceutical and medicinal science in LYIT and hopes to become a paediatrician.

Miss Donegal Town was Nicole Harron, 26 years of age and from Donegal Town. Nicole graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business and completed her honours Degree in Human Resource Management.

Miss Donegal was Kirsty O'Donnell, 19 years of age and studying General Nursing in Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Selections are running all over the country to find contestants from each county to take part in the Miss Ireland 2022 75th anniversary year this summer.

The winner from each county represents their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show. The winner of each of the county crowns and sashes also enjoy representing their county and title throughout the year at various events, awards and appearances.

Full details on how to enter Miss Ireland 2022 are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play.



The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

See www.miss-ireland.ie for more information.