Multi-million euro boost for Buncrana Nursing Unit and Carndonagh Hospital

Carndonagh Community Hospital
Buncrana Nursing Unit and Carndonagh Community Hospital have been given a multi-million euro boost, the HSE has confirmed.
Over €8 million has been secured for the two Inishowen facilities, with Buncrana Nursing Unit receiving €4.33 million and Carndonagh Community Hospital receiving €4.2 million to make them HIQA compliant.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.