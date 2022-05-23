Significant disruption is expected at Letterkenny University Hospital tomorrow

The HSE is warning of significant disruption and service delays in hospitals, including Letterkenny University Hospital, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, between 8am-8pm, due to the planned industrial action by the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA).

This, they say, will lead to the cancellation of many inpatient and day-case elective procedures and hospital outpatient appointments across the country.

All routine GP testing services will be suspended on both days. Patients currently in hospital requiring tests will also be affected.

Services that will continue include dialysis and some cancer services.

Today, Monday hospitals are contacting patients directly. As this is a developing situation we would ask patients not to phone hospitals at this time. Hospitals will provide further clarity and details as soon as possible and we will be posting information and updates from hospitals on www.hse.ie this evening.

In a statement this evening the HSE says while efforts are continuing to try to avert this action, they are working with the MLSA to ensure arrangements are in place on the days for the provision of a limited range of services safely.

"We anticipate that this action will have a knock-on effect on Emergency Departments and is expected to lead to delays for patients with non-urgent care needs.

"Emergency Departments will operate as normal and will prioritise the treatment of the sickest and most urgent patients.

"Appointments and procedures disrupted by the strikes will be rescheduled as soon as possible," their spokesperson said.