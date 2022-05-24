Donegal caravan, camping and campervan seminar to take this morning

A seminar on the Caravan, Camping and Campervan Sector will take place this at 11am in the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny.

The event which is being hosted by Donegal County Council will present the findings and recommendations of the KPMG Future Analytics study into the sector in Donegal and how these recommendations are currently being implemented by the Council and other key stakeholders.

One of the main recommendations from the study was the need for more overnight facilities and the Council is currently administering a grant scheme for businesses to incentivize them to provide these additional facilities.

This scheme will be extended to community-based groups in the coming weeks and attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the grant scheme at this event.

Another initiative being progressed is a Code of Conduct and the development of a communications campaign urging campers to plan ahead and where possible to book ahead.

The Council has set up a Stakeholders Group which is made up of a variety of interested parties and one of the key actions is to develop this code of conduct that will be acceptable to not only campers themselves but also to local communities and local businesses. This code of conduct will be launched in the coming weeks.

Failte Ireland will also contribute to this event outlining supports available as well as the Welcome Standard accreditation and the value and benefit of this standard to businesses.

Lorcan Roarty from the Wild Atlantic Camp in Creeslough will also share his journey to date and how his business has developed into one of the top camping facilities in the county.

Cllr Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, is delighted to see this event taking place.

He said: “Tourism is a hugely important sector for Donegal and we have seen an increase in all types of visitors over the last number of years including campers.

"The purpose of this event is to share information on the findings of the study commissioned by the Council in 2021 and how these findings are now being acted upon by the Council.

“While there have been challenges in a number of areas of the county due to increased number of visitors and the lack of essential facilities, this sector presents opportunities for businesses and communities in Donegal.

"It is about making sure that these opportunities are developed in a sustainable and viable way that not only offers a warm welcome to our visitors but that ensures businesses and communities have positive experiences and that our natural environment remains protected.”

The event takes place at 11am in the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny. Further information on the grant scheme is available at www.donegalcoco.ie/business/developingourtourismsector/