Teachta Doherty urges Government to help as some bills increase by 50%

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty says that "soaring rents and unaffordable childcare" are not beyond the control of Govt and calls for support for low and middle income households. He raises the matter during Leaders Questions.
Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty said today that there is no doubt that the cost of living crisis is reducing the living standards of low and middle income households right across this State. "Inflation in the last twelve months to April has reached over 7% and that is the biggest spike we have seen in prices in over two decades. Workers and families out there are really struggling. They are seeing their energy bills soar and other costs rise. We know what has caused this. Many factors are beyond our control but others are not. Soaring rents, unaffordable childcare are not beyond the control of this Government."
He said that Government can and must respond: "We in Sinn Féin fully recognise that every household cannot be protected from every single price increase but low and middle-income households must be supported."
The Derrybeg-based politician said the Government has lost control of the cost of living crisis:"Electricity bills have increased by 28%, gas bills by over 50%, the cost of home heating oil has almost doubled and rents has gone up by 12% and of course inflation impacts everybody but not everybody equally. Lower and middle-income families are hit hardest spending as they do a higher proportion of their money on energy and food."
