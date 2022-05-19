Inch island to host a 'Spin and Chat' event for National Bike Week 2022

Donegal County Council’s Trail Gazers Project will present a fun filled 8km cycle around the beautiful Inch Levels Wildfowl Reserve as part of National Bike Week 2022.

Come along and enjoy a laugh and smile in beautiful surroundings and after the cycle, over an informal lunch, listen to some practical cycling tips from Triathlon Ireland and hear about the incredible health benefits of being engaged in mother nature in Donegal.

Cycling is a sport enjoyed all over our planet with people hopping on two wheels to get about be it for a fun Sunday ride, a commute to work or an adventure packed bike ride and participants will learn some simple to follow cycling safely tips to help make your cycling experience fun for you to enjoy with friends and family.

The event on Saturday will also hear how important it is to make time for exercise and the difference it makes to our bodies and minds.

Mary Daly, Research and Communications Officer with Trail Gazers, Donegal County Council will give a brief overview of the Trail Gazers Project and what it is doing at Inch.

The rationale for hosting this event is that one of the key promotional messages of Trail Gazers is the health benefits of walking and cycling and enjoying nature.

Physical activity is important for people of all ages and abilities. Being active helps to prevent many diseases and in addition physical activity improves energy levels, reduces stress levels and helps to maintain a healthy body weight. Nature-based recreation, such as walking and cycling, has the strong potential to improve mental health outcomes.

In conclusion, Mary Daly wishes to acknowledge the support of Donegal Sports Partnership and National Bike Week in hosting this event.

Tickets are available free (very limited) on Eventbrite on https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/spin-and-chat-on-inch-tickets- 342617818117?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing& utmsource=cp&aff=escb

For more information on Trail Gazers visit www.trailgazers.eu Trail Gazers project is co-financed by the Interreg Atlantic Area Programme through the European Regional Development Fund.