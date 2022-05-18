Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Alexander G. Flood, Church Road, Bundoran

- Raymond Brennan, Letterkenny/Ardara

- Robert (Bob) McNutt, 39 Main Street Castlecaufield and formerly of Manorcunningham

- Elizabeth Doherty (Tinney), Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Kathleen Drumm (née Doherty), Drumbuoy, Lifford and formerly of Queen Street, Derry

- Rosie McCarron née McGroarty, 9 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny

- Patrick Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana

- Canice Gamble, Corcullion, Castlefin

- Daniel Greene, Meath/Ranafast

- PJ Gallagher, Killybegs

- Harry Kerr, Buncrana

- John (Sean) McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

Alexander G. Flood, Church Road, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander G. Flood, Church Road, Bundoran. Alec Flood died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

He died of complications after emergency surgery and was well cared for by the local hospital staff and family members Catherine and Pacelli.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews.

He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A Funeral Mass for Alexander Flood will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Rd, Bundoran.

Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

Raymond Brennan, Letterkenny/Ardara

The death has occurred of Raymond Brennan Glenmaquin, Letterkenny/ Ardara.



At Letterkenny University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, his brother Joseph (Ardara), his sisters Sally (London), Mary (Dublin) and Angela (USA), extended family, neighbours and friends.



Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles (F94 WN24) on Wednesday, May 18, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from there on Thursday, May 19, going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey, for 1pm funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Nauls-Parish-Inver-105433461122549

Robert (Bob) McNutt, 39 Main Street Castlecaufield and formerly of Manorcunningham

The death has taken place peacefully at his residence of Robert (Bob) McNutt, 39 Main Street Castlecaufield and formerly of Tullybogley, Manorcunningham.

Loving husband of the late Phyllis, father of Stanley, Caroline, Norman and Lorna, much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Violet, Alex and the late Sammy.

Funeral service in Castlecaufield Presbyterian Church on Thursday, May 19 at 12 noon, followed by interment in the family burial ground at First Ray Presbyterian Churchyard, Manorcunningham.

House private, family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired are payable to Marie Curie C/O Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RY.

Elizabeth Doherty (Tinney), Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Doherty (Tinney), Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Kathleen Drumm, née Doherty, Drumbuoy, Lifford and formerly of Derry

The death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Drumm, née Doherty, Drumbuoy, Lifford and formerly of Queen Street, Derry.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry, much-loved mother of Diarmaid, Feargal, Ronan and Finnian, dearly loved grandmother of Jerry, Caoimhe, Daniel, Diarmaid, Mollie and Fiadh and sister of Laurence, Henry, Anne and the late Denis.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, May 19 at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam:https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Rosie McCarron Nee McGroarty, 9 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred of Rosie McCarron Nee McGroarty, 9 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny, F92 F6DV.

Rosie’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving there on Thursday, May 19 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Patrick Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patrick Grant, 5 Cloncool Park, Buncrana. Patrick passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family wife Bridie, Colm, Gerardlne, Martin, Seamus, Mari, Patrick Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his brothers and sisters John, Noel, Willie, Fr Henry, Mary, Joan and late Jim, Denis the extended family.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Canice Gamble, Corcullion, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Canice Gamble, Corcullion, Castlefin. Beloved son of the late Rosaleen and Brendan and much-loved brother of Stephanie and the late Damien, Cecilia and Brenda.

Reposing in Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Thursday, May 19 from 11am with Service at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Daniel Greene, Meath/Ranafast

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Mater Hospital of Daniel (Dónal Mary Rua) Greene, Silverlawns, Navan, Meath and formerly Ranafast.

Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Mary Rua, brothers Frank and Paddy and his sisters Kathleen and Bella. Daniel will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, sons Dennis and Donal Aodh, loving Dede to Nathan, Darragh, Aoife, Óisin and Donal Óg, daughters in law Marion and Maggie, brother Donnchadh (Leeds, UK and Ranafast), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

PJ Gallagher, Killybegs

The death has occurred of PJ Gallagher. Bungostin, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his sister Philomena, brothers Phonsie and Conal, nieces Anne Marie and Teresa, relatives and friends.

Removal to St Mary of the Visitation Church Killybegs on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only and donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Harry Kerr, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Harry Kerr, 11 Glenn Aibhinn, Clonbeg, Buncrana and formerly Coatbridge, Scotland.

Loving husband of Martha McCulloch.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Cremation will take place on Wednesday at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to ASH animal rescue.

John (Sean) McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

The death has occurred at his home in Glasgow of John (Sean) McFadden of Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife Frances. He will be missed by his brother Joe, his children John, Stephen, Joseph and Angela and grandchildren Eve, Luke, Johnny, Louis, Matteo, Gianluca and Marco and his son-in-law Enzo and daughter-in-law Ann Marie.

His remains will arrive at Holy Cross Chapel, 113 Dixon Ave, Glasgow G42 8ER on Thursday at 6.30pm when there will be short prayers.

The Requiem Mass will be on Friday at 9.30am followed by burial at Linn Crematorium.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOd2-X2hEiw.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

