Donegal customers experiencing problems with Eir mobile services

Eir said it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible
Users of the Eir mobile network in Donegal have been experiencing problems accessing services.
Some users of the network have been unable to make calls or access data.
The company said on Tuesday morning that it is aware of an issue impacting mobile voice services and data for some mobile customers.
“We are currently working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” the company said on Twitter.
