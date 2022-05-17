Buncrana courthouse to reopen next month

Buncrana Courthouse is set to reopen next month
Court hearings will return to Inishowen next month.
Sittings of Buncrana District Court and Carndonagh District Court will be heard at Buncrana Courthouse from June.
Buncrana and Carndonagh hearings have been held at Letterkenny courthouse since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
At Tuesday’s sitting of Carndonagh District Court, Garda Sergeant Sean McDaid confirmed to Judge Brendan O’Reilly that Buncrana courthouse was set to open its doors again.
Sittings of Falcarragh District Court also take place in Letterkenny.
The courthouse in Carndonagh was closed in March 2019 and it is estimated that it could take €150,000 to properly refurbish.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.