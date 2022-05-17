Relay For Life Donegal returns in person for first time in three years

Relay for Life Donegal takes place this year from 5pm on Saturday, May 28 to 5pm on Sunday, May 29 at the ATU Donegal Campus (formerly Letterkenny Institute of Technology), with registration for survivors and caregivers now open.

After two years of virtual events online, this will be the first live Relay to be held in Donegal since 2019, and the organisers are looking forward to welcoming everybody back to what will be the 10th Relay for Life event to take place in Donegal.

Relay for Life is a 24-hour event at which funds are raised for the Irish Cancer Society, but it is about much more than raising money. The event has three themes – celebrate, remember, fight back. The event celebrates the fact that more people than ever are surviving cancer and it remembers those who are no longer with us, and the fight back by providing advice on lifestyle changes and healthy options, as well as by funding research to improve treatment models, and ultimately, find a cure.

Cancer survivors are the VIPs at Relay, and they walk the first lap, one of the highlights of every Relay for Life event, while the next lap is walked by caregivers. We are hoping that as many survivors and caregivers as possible will join us for the start of Relay for Life Donegal on Saturday 28 at 5pm.

As part of the 10th Anniversary celebration, Majella O’Donnell will walk the survivors' lap, while husband, Daniel, patron of Relay for Life Donegal, will walk the caregiver's lap.

Shortly after the event begins, survivors will be invited into the main ATU building for a meal.

As always, the Luminaria Candle of Hope Ceremony will take place on Saturday night as darkness falls between 10.15pm and 10.30pm. It’s a powerful and emotional statement of intent, and for many, the very essence of Relay. On Sunday morning the Gospel Hour and Ecumenical Service will be broadcast live on Highland Radio from 9am, and the whole event will be streamed online, with the link placed on the Relay for Life Facebook page and other social media outlets.

To register, please contact Rosemary on 083 368 2635, Donal at 087 631 9699, or email relayforlifedonegal@gmail.com.