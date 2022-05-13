Council signs Memorandum of Understanding to help accelerate innovation in the North West

Donegal County Council Chief Executive John G. McLaughlin and Catalyst’s CEO Steve Orr following the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding
Donegal County Council has announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Catalyst that formalises the organisations’ commitment to work together to develop the innovation economy in the North West region of Ireland.
Catalyst is an independent, not-for-profit organisation focused on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting transformative businesses and developing Northern Ireland’s tech industry.
The new MoU sets out how Donegal County Council and Catalyst will work together to capitalise on the benefits of developing the knowledge-based economy, in line with Catalyst’s collective ambition with colleagues and neighbours in Derry City & Strabane District Council to create opportunities for people in the North West.
The MoU covers both parties plans to develop innovation workspace in both Letterkenny and at the Catalyst Fort George and aims to contribute to the creation of an economically vibrant region that has a positive and sustainable impact for communities in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Under the terms of the MoU, Catalyst and the Council have committed to:
John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, said: “Donegal County Council is delighted to be working with Catalyst on developing the innovation economy in the North West and facilitating greater levels of cross border collaboration.
"This aligns strongly with our ambitions for Donegal and the North West City Region in terms of developing our economy and supporting business development in a range of knowledge-based industries.”
Steve Orr, CEO of Catalyst, said: “We’re really pleased to have agreed this MoU with Donegal County Council as it will help accelerate the existing work we are doing together to increase support for innovation-driven businesses in the region and further enhance cross border collaboration.
"We believe there is huge entrepreneurial potential in the North-West and want to work with other organisations who share that view on both sides of the border.”
