Bathing water quality at Buncrana's beach found to be ‘poor’

Bathing water quality at Buncrana's Lady’s Bay has been deemed to be ‘poor’. PHOTO: Janet Fletcher, Twitter
The quality of the bathing water at Buncrana's Lady's Bay beach has been found to be poor.
The finding was contained in the publication of the EPA’s annual bathing water survey.
The EPA says the main sources of pollution affecting Lady’s Bay are the Buncrana waste water treatment plant, combined with stormwater overflows and surface run-off.
They acknowledge Irish Water is due to begin upgrade works at Westbrook pumping
station and the sewer network over the summer, with a larger capacity storm tank to be built at the waste water treatment plant.
The water quality at Lisfanonon beach deemed to be good.
Meanwhile, repair works to the access road at Lisfannon beach are currently underway. The road has been closed to vehicles for a number of months due to ongoing issues due to storm damage and coastal erosion.
