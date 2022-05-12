'No Mission Impossible' as Jason gets Donegal adventurers to Everest base camp

An exhausted Jason Black and his bunch of amazing Donegal adventurers have done it, by reaching Everest base camp in the early hours of this morning.

They followed the route of the famous 1953 climb made famous by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary, then the first people credited to climb the world's most famous mountain

Following intensive organisation, logistics and training the expedition began two weeks with accomplished mountaineer and adventurer Jason Black at the helm.

Jason revealed on his Facebook page:

"Mission accomplished what a team, what a journey, what a privilege. 100% success every member of the team reached Everest following the original 1953 route to the highest base camp on the planet.

"We are all exhausted and we will get a proper update to you all in the coming days. We have been blown away by the support shown, messages sent, prayers said and kindness shared.

"It was emotional beyond belief."

He later added:

"Expedition update. The team climbed to 5644mtrs Kala Patthar early this morning at 5am to get a bird eye view of the mighty Mt Everest.

Kalapatthar is a located on the south ridge of Pumori above Gorakshep. The sunrise climb give the team the most beautiful closeup view of Everest.

"Due to the structure of the Everest Massif, its high summit is blocked by Nuptse from much of the surrounding region. The views of Everest, Nuptse and Changtse are spectacular from Kala Patthar and there are glimpses of the northern flank and summit of Lhotse.

"From our elevation this morning and with the use of binoculars we could just make out a few climbers summit at 7am.

It was such a special thing to witness before we departed for our trek back down the khumbu making our way to Kathmandu for a celebration dinner in the coming days."

See more here: https://www.facebook.com/jasonblackathlete/videos/568865151191812