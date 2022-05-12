PSNI believe missing Derry man may have travelled to Donegal

Missing Derry man Donal Kelly may be in Donegal
A missing Derry man may have travelled to Donegal, the PSNI have said.
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of 55-year-old Donal Kelly.
He is described as being 5ft 7 in height, of a slim build and wears glasses.
Mr Kelly was last seen wearing a grey fleece top and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.
Police believe he travelled to Donegal on Tuesday morning and Gardai are assisting with efforts to locate him.
Anyone who may have seen Donal is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 722.
