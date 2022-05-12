Man appears in court on two charges of rape

A man has appeared at a district court in Donegal on two charges of rape.
The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is charged with two counts of raping a female on dates between February 18 and February 22 last year.
The man is also charged with two counts of assaulting the female causing her harm and with false imprisonment on the same dates at a location in the county.
A garda gave evidence of serving the Book of Evidence on the defendant, who appeared in custody.
He was returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.
Legal aid was granted to a solicitor as were a senior and a junior counsel.
The man was remanded in custody to a named jail.
Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC running at the 2021 National Senior Cross-Country Championships. Photo: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.