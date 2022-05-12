Burst water main causing water supply issues in Inishowen once again

Yet another burst water main is causing supply disruptions in parts of Inishowen
Yet another burst water main is causing supply disruptions in parts of Inishowen today.
Properties in the Tooban, Rockstown and Burnfoot areas are without water as Irish Water crews work to repair the burst.
Works are due to be completed by 4.30pm.
