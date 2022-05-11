Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Charlotte Kelly, Kilmacrennan

- Seamus McCallion, Derry/Stranorlar

- Nancy Hirrell, Bridgend

- Mervyn Hassard, Bundoran/Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh

- James Boyle, Portnoo

- John Coll, Fanad

- TJ Gibson, Raphoe and formerly Convoy

- Teresa Craig, Inch Island

- Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

Charlotte Kelly, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Charlotte Kelly, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan. May 9, 2022, as a result of a road traffic accident.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Kathleen and William, brothers, sisters, Grandmother Ellen, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, boyfriend Conor, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Julia, brothers John (Bubs), William and Michael.

Requiem mass on Saturday, May 14, at 4.30pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Seamus McCallion, Derry/Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Seamus McCallion,Derry City, Derry / Stranorlar, May 10 2022, peacefully at his home, 52 College Glen, SEAMUS (formerly of Wellington Street and ex. BT Engineer), beloved husband of Patricia (Pat), loving father of Manus, Siobhan, Martin, Roisin, Oonagh and Vanessa, dear father-in-law of Brenda, John, Vincent and Michael, a devoted grandfather and a dear and loving brother of Irene, Quentin and Tony. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, May 13, at 11:50am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Nancy Hirrell, Bridgend

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy Hirrell (nee Baldrick), 'Cottage View', Tummock, Bridgend.

Predeceased by her husband Neil. Much loved mother of Michael, Liam, Marie and Neil and dear sister of Johnny, James, Eileen McGonagle and Matilda McElhinney.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, her extended family circle, friends and neighbours.

Nancy's remains will be reposing at her late residence from 7pm this evening Wednesday, May 11.

Removal Friday morning, May 13, at 10.15am to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Care West c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Mervyn Hassard, Bundoran/Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mervyn Hassard, "Aughamullen", West End, Bundoran, and formerly of "Prospect Lodge", West End, Bundoran and Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. May 8 2022, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahaire, Co. Leitrim.

Beloved husband of the late Alexina. Deeply regretted by his loving son Alex and partner Susan, daughter Sylvia and son-in-law Jerome, grandchildren Xavier and Ava, sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Edith, and his brothers William, Edward, James, George and Jack.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F). Visitation on Saturday May 14 from 4pm to 7pm for all to call. Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon May 15 at 1.45pm to arrive at the Church of Ireland, Bundoran for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Churchyard, Drumcilffe, Co. Sligo.

James (Jimmy) Boyle, Hillhead, Narin, Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of James (Jimmy) Boyle, Hillhead, Narin, Portnoo (F94YT29).

Sadly missed by his wife Ita, daughters, sons, grandchildren and extended family.

His remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Tuesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm, followed by removal to his residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.30am to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 12 noon requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Downstrands Care of the Aged c/o Seamus Shovlin and Sons Funeral Directors.

The house is private please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

John Coll, Fanad

The death has taken place of John Coll, Pollaid, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, sons Barry and Stephen, daughters Barbara and Kerrie and his grandchildren Nikita and Cormac. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Carmel, brother Frank and sisters Veronica (Vaughan), Philomena (O’Brien) and Irene (McConigley), his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

John’s remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesday, May 11.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinacrick with burial afterwards in Fanavolty Graveyard.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty and St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

TJ Gibson, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The death has occurred of TJ Gibson, Tullyvinney, Raphoe and formerly Townparks, Convoy.

TJ will be lovingly and sadly missed by his mother Veronica Gibson and father Denis Kelly, his brothers Jerome (Jay) and Josh, Granny Kelly, close family friends Paddy and Mozi, his close friends, deeply regretted by his aunts, uncles, cousins and his extended family and friends.

TJ was predeceased by his sister Tina.

TJ will be reposing at his late residence at Tullyvinney, Raphoe on Wednesday with wake until 8pm and on Thursday with wake 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning, May 13 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Convoy.

Teresa Craig, Inch Island

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Craig, 6 Swilly View, Inch Island.

Beloved wife of Denis, much loved mother of Patrick, Caroline (Walker), Elaine, Deirdre (Kerrigan), Shaun, Des, David and Ciaran and loving sister of Bridie McIvor and Nuala Gallagher.

Teresa’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal Thursday at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 4 at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.



Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Agnes, dearly loved husband of the late Maureen (née Ryan) and much loved father to Thomas, Kevin, Kelly Scott and the late William, cherished brother of William, Ryan, Ann Marie, Frances, and the late James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brothers sisters, grandchildren, uncle (Seamus), nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill on Thursday, May 12 at 7pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 13 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.