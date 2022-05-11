Search

11 May 2022

Host of Ireland's top trad musicians to play in charity concert in Inishowen

Family of Inishowen girl Caitlin Strain organising fundraiser in aid of the Gavin Glynn Foundation

Caitlin Strain

Inishowen girl Caitlin Strain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 May 2022 2:00 PM

Some of the top names in traditional music are in Donegal this Friday night (13th) for a fundraiser for the Gavin Glynn Foundation, which helps children travel overseas for treatment.

It’s a concert in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana, organised by the family of nine-year old Caitlín Strain, Burnfoot, who has been treated in Germany for a brain tumour. 

Caitlin is the daughter of Thomas and Eimear, a niece of the late Tommy Peoples, St Johnston, one of Ireland’s greatest fiddlers.

Those on the concert bill will include Tommy Peoples’ daughter Siobhan, on fiddle, with uilleann piper Michael ‘Blackie’ O’Connor. They’re coming up from Ennis, County Clare.  

The renowned fiddler Bríd Harper, originally from Castlefin, opens the concert as she’s heading off immediately to play in Germany. Another east Donegal fiddler Martin McGinley, now living in Ramelton, is doing MC on the night.

Former Altan fiddler Ciaran Tourish will be linking up with fellow Buncrana man Kevin Doherty, guitar, and another outstanding fiddler, Cathal Hayden, Pomeroy. 

Another musician linked in the past with the band Four Men and a Dog is on the programme – Gerry O’Connor (pictured below), commonly regarded as Ireland’s finest banjo-player.

There’s a big Inishowen contingent, of course, including Roisin McGrory, Culdaff, with her brother Paul Harrigan, who runs a music school in Letterkenny, and Buncrana guitarist Michael Gallanagh. 

Caitlin’s father Thomas Strain, a well-known fiddler himself, will also be playing. Forming a trio on the night will be Clodagh and Jack Warnock, with Edel McLaughlin on piano, and the well-known accordionist Teresa McClure will also take the stage.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Admission is €20 (plus ticket fees) and tickets are available online at eventbrite.ie (look up ‘traditional music concert’ in Donegal). You can also book tickets with the hotel on 07493 61144 or just pay at the door.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media