Newly bulit Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre due to open soon

The newly built Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre is due to open its doors soon.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, along with Cllr Paul Canning met with the team at the new Primary Care Centre recently to discuss the project's progress.

The new development will bring many health care services together in one new state-of-the-art centre for Newtowncunnigham.

The project is progressing very well with opening and services delivery expected in the coming months.

Commenting on the visit to the centre, Minister McConalogue said: "Our new primary care centres are extremely important assets for the community. It was great to see progress of the Newtown centre and the workers have done a fantastic job in bringing it to a state-of-the-art standard.

"Thanks to Cllr Canning for all his work on this project and I very much look forward to the official opening in the coming months."

Cllr Canning added: "It's great to see progress like this happening within my local town. It is an excellent addition to our area and will serve the community well.

"I thank everyone involved, including Minister McConalogue for his commitment to this area. I particular thank all of the neighbours that have shown patience without complaints whilst construction took place. Well done to all involved."