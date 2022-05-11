Search

11 May 2022

Newly bulit Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre due to open soon

Newly bulit Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre due to open soon

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with Cllr Paul Canning at the newly developed Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 May 2022 12:57 PM

The newly built Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre is due to open its doors soon.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, along with Cllr Paul Canning met with the team at the new Primary Care Centre recently to discuss the project's progress.

The new development will bring many health care services together in one new state-of-the-art centre for Newtowncunnigham.

The project is progressing very well with opening and services delivery expected in the coming months.

Commenting on the visit to the centre, Minister McConalogue said: "Our new primary care centres are extremely important assets for the community. It was great to see progress of the Newtown centre and the workers have done a fantastic job in bringing it to a state-of-the-art standard.

"Thanks to Cllr Canning for all his work on this project and I very much look forward to the official opening in the coming months."

Cllr Canning added: "It's great to see progress like this happening within my local town. It is an excellent addition to our area and will serve the community well.

"I thank everyone involved, including Minister McConalogue for his commitment to this area. I particular thank all of the neighbours that have shown patience without  complaints whilst construction took place. Well done to all involved."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media