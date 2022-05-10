Gardai investigating motoring offences in Newtowncunningham

Gardai are investigating motoring offences in Newtowncunningham
The Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny is investigating alleged dangerous driving incidents between Newtowncunningham and the Manorcunningham Roundabout on Friday night last.
The incident took place along the N13 at Killyverry then at Galdonagh Cross and onwards onto the N14 towards Lifford.
Gardai are appealing for dash cam footage of those areas on Friday night to make the footage available to the Roads Policing Unit in on 0749167100.
US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin with her relatives - the Carey family. PHOTOS: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Conor O'Donnell of Donegal, right, celebrates with teammate Patrick McBrearty after scoring their side's first goal
His Excellency Mr Ildefonso Castro and Minister Charlie McConalogue presenting the Blue Star Award to Ms Anne McLaughlin, Principal, St Partick's Boys' School, Carndonagh.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.