Search

09 May 2022

Inishowen Gardai ‘Go Purple’ for domestic abuse

Inishowen Gardai ‘Go Purple’ for domestic abuse

Group wearing purple ribbons in association with Lifeline Inishowen at the Domestic Abuse awareness day held in Buncrana Garda Station

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 6:00 PM

A coffee morning was held recently in Buncrana Garda Station to support ‘Go Purple Day’ in aid of Lifeline (Inishowen).

As part of the event, Lifeline, a domestic abuse support service based in Carndonagh, presented members of Garda Síochána Donegal with 400 purple ribbons for each officer to wear during the day to help raise awareness of the charity and its work in the local community across Inishowen and Donegal.

Lifeline (Inishowen) Project Coordinator Mary M Doherty thanked everyone at the Buncrana Garda station for their support on the day.

“The colour purple represents strength, dignity and independence, all of which embrace the characteristics of a caring community which resists against domestic abuse,” she explained. “For ‘Go Purple Day’, we invited everyone to wear, cook or create something purple to show their support and the response was incredible.

“We would like to thank everyone at Garda Síochána Donegal for hosting us on ‘Go Purple Day’. Everything was amazing from start to finish and everyone involved went above and beyond to make it a success.

“A special thanks goes to Sergeant Charlene Anderson and the volunteers of Lifeline (Inishowen). The funds raised will help us as we continue to provide support for survivors of domestic abuse throughout the Inishowen area.”

Lifeline (Inishowen) Domestic Abuse Service provides a community response offering a first step to support women, children and families in Inishowen who are experiencing Domestic Abuse.

The charity provides invaluable and consistent support at a time when the person is likely to be under huge emotional, psychological, and financial pressure.

Lifeline (Inishowen) offers a number of valuable services, including: Helpline, Listening Ear, Information, Support, Advocacy, Drop-in, Outreach, Court accompaniment, Counselling for women, Counselling for children, Awareness raising programmes, Training programmes, Campaigning and lobbying.

If you are a victim of domestic Abuse or abuse you can reach Lifeline (Inishowen) 07493 73232 or 0860650353.

PICTURED ABOVE: Group wearing purple ribbons in association with Lifeline Inishowen at the Domestic Abuse awareness day held in Buncrana Garda Station. From left: Brighdin Lyttle, Trisa O'Donnell, Sgt. Charlene Anderson, Christina Barr, Mary M Doherty, Project Coordinator, Mairead Donnelly, Supertendent Goretti Sharidan and Mary S Doherty. PHOTO: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media