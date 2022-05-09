Burst pipe affecting water supply to properties in Quigley's Point area

Irish Water are working to repair a burst pipe in the Quigley's Point area
Irish Water are currently working to repair to a burst water main in Inishowen.
Supply disruptions could be possible in Cloneely, Three Trees, Tromity, Bogstown, Quigleys Point and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm today, with Irish Water warning it may take up to three hours for supplies to fully return to normal.
