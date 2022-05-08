Search

08 May 2022

Good weather continues across the county this Sunday morning

Be prepared for some rain tonight as weekend draws to a close

Good weather continues across the county this Sunday morning

Rossnowlagh beach

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

08 May 2022 10:51 AM

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

It will be mostly dry with sunny spells today and it may turn hazy at times. There is a chance of drizzle as the day progresses. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze. 

It will become cloudier tonight and scattered outbreaks of rain will develop, turning heavier and more persistent in western areas later in the night. It will become breezy as light to moderate southerly winds increase moderate to fresh, occasionally strong. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

