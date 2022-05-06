Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Donegal man

Mark Langford
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47-year-old Mark Langford.
He has been missing from the Gortinlieve area of County Donegal since midday on Friday May 6.
Mark is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a medium build, silver/grey hair and with blue eyes.
Gardaí and Mark’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Mark's whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 916 7100 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar speaking on Highland Radio this morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.