Volunteers wanted for Inishowen Intellectual Disability Befriending Service

Want to befriend someone with an intellectual disability for a year?

Then come along to a coffee morning in Carndonagh next Wednesday (May 11) morning to find out more.

The ‘Social Buddies’ event kicks off at 11.30am at Spraoi agus Spórt in Unit 10, Supervalu Shopping Centre.

Spraoi agus Spórt ‘Social Buddies’ Co-Ordinator, Caroline McDaid says the initiative aims to offer extra support to people attending intellectual disability (ID) day services.

“In particular, it aims to help them gain more social support outside the day service hours. We also hope that volunteers will help them make more friendships in the local community,” Caroline explained.

Caroline says the ID service users are matched with volunteers of similar age/location and interests.

“Becoming a volunteer is a personally rewarding way to gain work experience and give back to the community. Volunteers are Garda vetted and receive training as part of the service.

“Volunteers give their time to enable those ID day services to socialise and attend activities in their communities. Volunteers have a great opportunity to make new friends, increase their skills and confidence, and enhance future job prospects.”

Caroline says many of their clients are young adults “who often lack opportunities to form relationships with others their age in their community. So, we are especially asking young people over 18 to get involved to encourage these vital peer-to-peer experiences.”

Volunteer Ireland are hosting the volunteering opportunity in all their centres in this region. For further information please contact the Social Buddies Coordinator, Caroline McDaid at: carolinemd@spraoiagussport.ie