Public's views being sought on County Development Plan

Carndonagh Public Service Centre will host one of the Inishowen public consultation events
Donegal County Council is hosting a two public consultation events in Inishowen this month.
People are being invited to participate in a pre-draft public consultation for the new County Donegal Development Plan, and the proposed variation to the current County Donegal Development Plan in respect of wind energy policy.
Events will take place in the Carndonagh Public Service Centre on Wednesday, May 18 and in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Monday, May 23.
The consultations will take place between 3-8pm each day.
The Pre-Draft Consultation on the new County Development Plan 2024-2030 is available at: www.donegaldevplan.ie.
The Proposed Variation to the current County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 regarding a Wind Energy Policy Framework is available at: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/planningpolicy/wind%20energy%20policy%20framework/
The public is also invited to make submissions on these public consultation processes by Friday, June 3.
