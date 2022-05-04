Inquest hears of the final moments of double drowning tragedy

The sole survivor of a boating tragedy relived the final moments he spent with his father-in-law and his wife’s cousin as the vessel they were in began sinking off the coast of Malin Head an inquest heard yesterday morning.

Thomas Weir,16, from Scotland and Gerry Doherty, 63, Castlecooley, Burt, lost their lives when the pleasure craft they were in sank off the coast of Malin Head on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Mr Dessie Keenan said there was quite a lot of panic at the time, it was the first time he had ever found himself in a situation like that and hoped never to go through anything like that ever again.

Mr Keenan said the engine of the boat stalled and became airlocked at sea. He recalled the panic on Mr Doherty’s face as he noticed water spill into the boat. Mr Keenan ensured Thomas was secure in his life jacket. He and Mr Doherty didn’t have time to get their life jackets on before they were plunged into the sea as the boat capsized. The last time Mr Keenan saw Mr Doherty he was floating face down in the water. He said Thomas kept moving further out to sea and he couldn’t communicate with him.

Mr Keenan who held onto part of the boat for six hours was rescued by Philip Doherty on his fishing boat at 3.30pm. Mr Keenan was brought to Port Ronan pier and given medical attention.

A recording of a call which was made to the emergency services was heard during the inquest which caused great distress to friends and family who were present. People could hear Mr Keenan saying: “I need the coastguard, yeah, off Malin Head, the boat is sinking….”

The call from Dessie Keenan, 45, went through to Emergency Call Answering Service (ECAS) in Navan. However, when the call was transferred to Malin Head Coastguard to Sean Diver he said he couldn’t hear anything. Mr Diver called the number six times between 10.16 to 10.41 but to no avail. Mr Diver could only get through to Mr Keenan’s message minder and establish the position of the mast the call was received from.

A 999 call from a passer-by to the Malin Head Coast Guard at 3.30pm saying someone was in the water ignited a search and rescue operation.Mr Weir was detected in the ocean by Rescue 118 and airlifted from the sea and brought to Altnagelvin hospital at 4.05pm where he passed away.

The search involved Malin Head Coastguard coordinating a search in the area which included Rescue 118, local sea vessels, Green Castle Coastguard and Lough Swilly Coastguard.

The body of Mr Doherty was later discovered by Veronica Gallagher shortly after 4pm on the rocks on a nearby beach. Her husband Vincent searched for a pulse but he couldn’t find any. Gerry Doherty was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was identified.

The inquest continues tomorrow…