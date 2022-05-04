Lifford jailbreak raises €7,300 to date

The inmates at Lifford Old Couorthouse
For the first time in 100 years, prisoners returned to the old jail cells at Lifford Old Courthouse last Friday night to raise money for charity.
Pictured is Gillian Graham, manager of Lifford old courthouse along with inmates (top l-r) Johnny Loughrey, John Breslin, Jason Quigley, Kenny Crawford, Frank Power, Bobby Roberts, Paddy Browne and Patsy McGonagle and bottom l-r) Rachel McLaughlin, April McManus, Erin McGinty, Caoimhe Harkin and Grainne Gallanagh.
The Jailbreak project was approved by the Government with support from the Dormant Accounts Fund and was made possible under the ARISE Programme, an awareness-raising campaign for social enterprises throughout Ireland.
To date, over €7,300 has been raised and people can still donate at idonate.ie/event/3551_jailbreak-2022
To host your own Jailbreak event, contact Lifford Old Courthouse.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.