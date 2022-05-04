Search

04 May 2022

Spanish Ambassador to Ireland to visit Inishowen next week

Ambassador to visit Inch island and Carndonagh

Ildefonso Castro

Spanish Ambassador to Ireland, Ildefonso Castro will visit Inishowen next week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 12:01 PM

The Spanish Ambassador to Ireland is to visit Inishowen next week, it has been confirmed.

Ambassador Ildefonso Castro is visiting the peninsula following an invitation from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue as part of a programme of events to celebrate EU Day and EU50 on May 9.

The Ambassador will visit the Trail Gazers project at Inch Levels, which is a project shared across Ireland, Spain, France and Portugal.

The Ambassador and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will then visit St Patrick's Boys National School in Carndonagh to see their projects on the EU and to present them with a special award for five years in the EU Blue Star Programme.

Ambassador Castro will not be the only foreign diplomat to visit the peninsula on Monday as the US Ambassador Claire Cronin will also be the Moville and Greencastle area.

